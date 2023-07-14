Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT at $40.21

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 2.7 %

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.1861 dividend. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

