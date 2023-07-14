Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $15.86

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

