Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $38.14

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ICHR opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
