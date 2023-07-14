Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $38.14

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ichor Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ichor by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.