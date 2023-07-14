Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $43.56

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,090.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Model N Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Model N by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

MODN stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

