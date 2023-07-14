Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.45. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

