CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $71.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International
In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Stock Performance
CSGS stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.58.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
