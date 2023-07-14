Analysts Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target at $9.48

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLAP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 1.4 %

LLAP stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $251.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Insider Activity

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at $10,927,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now owns 13,481,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 275,850 shares during the last quarter.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

