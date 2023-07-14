Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Sabre stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

