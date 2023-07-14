Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Target Price at $7.83

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.93. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

