Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target at $145.67

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.00. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

