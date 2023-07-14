Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $123.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

