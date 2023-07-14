Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Target Price at $28.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.