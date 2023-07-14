ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.03) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

ITV Stock Performance

LON:ITV opened at GBX 68.78 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 625.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.35.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

