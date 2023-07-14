Ryan Mangold Purchases 102 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($192.90).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.79), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,460,544.33).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold purchased 107 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($192.72).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

LON FGP opened at GBX 147.20 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.90 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.69) to GBX 148 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.84) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.20 ($2.05).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

