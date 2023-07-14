Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.07) per share, for a total transaction of £140.40 ($180.63).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,643 ($21.14) per share, for a total transaction of £147.87 ($190.24).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,605 ($20.65) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,618.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,535.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,844.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.70).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

