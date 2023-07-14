David Stirling Purchases 44 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling purchased 44 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($191.33).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £18,409.20 ($23,683.52).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 340 ($4.37) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 233 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 414 ($5.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.23. The stock has a market cap of £165.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,789.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

