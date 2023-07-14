Mark Crawford Buys 44 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($192.46).

Team17 Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.44. The company has a market cap of £485.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,081.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. Team17 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330.12 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM17 has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.36) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.63) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

