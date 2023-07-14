Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($192.46).

On Friday, June 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($190.92).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 344.80 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 361.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 351.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,326.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($5.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.84) to GBX 457 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.79) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.92) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.40 ($5.77).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

