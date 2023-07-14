Ashleigh Joanne Greenan Purchases 1,565 Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,315.39).

Calnex Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Calnex Solutions stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.39. The firm has a market cap of £98.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.00 and a beta of 1.64. Calnex Solutions plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.53).

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Calnex Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,666.67%.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

Further Reading

