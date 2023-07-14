Louise Beardmore Acquires 19 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £177.08 ($227.81).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 951.60 ($12.24) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,040.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,281.38, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.46. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 30.34 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,862.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,040 ($13.38) to GBX 1,220 ($15.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160 ($14.92).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

