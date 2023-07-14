Jon Mortimore Buys 119 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore acquired 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($192.90).

Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jon Mortimore purchased 116 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($194.00).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 126 ($1.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.23, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.02. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,615.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.96) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

