Andy Long Acquires 20,000 Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Andy Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,051.33).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

LON JD opened at GBX 150.15 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5,005.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.35.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About JD Sports Fashion

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.11) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.01) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.38 ($4.49).

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.