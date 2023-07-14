Andy Long Acquires 20,000 Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Andy Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,051.33).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
LON JD opened at GBX 150.15 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5,005.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.35.
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Read More
