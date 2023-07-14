John Hawkins Purchases 52,332 Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) insider John Hawkins acquired 52,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,709.88 ($6,059.28).

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

Shares of RENE stock opened at GBX 9.05 ($0.12) on Friday. ReNeuron Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.01.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

