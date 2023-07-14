Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Alex Reilley Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) insider Alex Reilley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44), for a total value of £380,000 ($488,871.74).

Loungers Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Loungers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £199.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,138.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

