Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.32). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACQ. CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.54. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$31.62. The company has a market cap of C$502.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

