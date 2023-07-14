Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.25.

CNQ opened at C$76.86 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

