Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
CNQ opened at C$76.86 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources
In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
