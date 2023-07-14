Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raised by Analyst

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Timken Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

