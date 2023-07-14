Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Unum Group stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

