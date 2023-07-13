Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.38.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $298.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average of $276.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

