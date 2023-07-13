Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 199,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $205.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

