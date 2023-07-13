Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $228.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 895,723 shares of company stock valued at $188,539,245. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

