Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

