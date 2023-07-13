Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

UNP stock opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.