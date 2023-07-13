Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 521 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 32.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 121,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 569,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after buying an additional 198,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

