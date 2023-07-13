First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

