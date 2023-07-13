Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Lam Research by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $622.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $651.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

