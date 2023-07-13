Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.