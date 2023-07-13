Caprock Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 62,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $425.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.97 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

