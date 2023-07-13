AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $15.13 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

