Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.