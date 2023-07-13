Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 46 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

BDX opened at $258.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

