Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

