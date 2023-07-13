Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $217.61 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

