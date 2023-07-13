Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $186.65 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $189.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.