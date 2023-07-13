Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.