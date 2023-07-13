Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

