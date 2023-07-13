Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $622.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.29 and its 200-day moving average is $528.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

