Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $425.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.97 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

