Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

F opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

