TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

